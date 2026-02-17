AI Can Improve Early Disease Detection, Enable Timely Care, Says Health Tech Expert

The artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging that are helping improve early detection and diagnosis of diseases such as tuberculosis, lung cancer, oncology, and cardiology conditions, impacting around 40 million people across more than 100 countries, said Ankit Modi, Qure.ai, Founding Member and Chief Product Officer (CPO).

Speaking to ANI during an exclusive conversation at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Ankit Modi said the company is showcasing its global healthcare impact and discussing international collaborations to improve population-level health screening.

"We build AI solutions for medical imaging, impacting oncology, cardiology, tuberculosis, and multiple disease areas. We are at the summit to showcase the impact that we have created for 40 million people across 100-plus countries. We have a booth here showcasing that impact and we were part of a panel discussion that we organised, bringing in the CEO of the National Authority of India as well as the Chief of CDC in Africa to discuss what India and Africa can learn from each other because Qure has implemented population-level projects in both these geographies," Modi told ANI.

He highlighted that AI is playing a crucial role in improving early disease detection through medical imaging, particularly chest X-rays. He explained that AI can identify early signs of diseases and enable timely intervention, which is especially important in crowded areas where infections can spread rapidly.

Modi cited the example of Mahakumbh, where Qure.ai deployed AI-based screening solutions. He said that in a small and crowded area, many chest X-rays were being conducted as people were experiencing cold and pneumonia symptoms. However, AI analysis revealed that about 3 per cent of those chest X-rays also showed signs of tuberculosis.

He said early detection through AI-based surveillance helped identify tuberculosis cases quickly, which is important because the disease can spread rapidly in crowded environments. This demonstrated how AI can strengthen public health surveillance and improve disease control.

Modi also highlighted a population-level health screening project conducted by Qure.ai in Goa, focused on detecting early signs of lung cancer. He said that while chest X-rays were already being conducted, the addition of AI helped identify early indicators of lung cancer more efficiently.

He noted that using AI with chest X-rays helped reduce diagnosis time by 50 per cent, enabling faster treatment and better healthcare outcomes.

So he outlined that AI-powered medical imaging is helping improve early detection, reduce diagnosis time, and enhance healthcare delivery across multiple regions, benefiting millions of people globally. He added that initiatives in India and Africa demonstrate the potential of AI in strengthening population-level healthcare systems and improving disease detection and management.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)