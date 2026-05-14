Hantavirus Risk Low In Africa, But Preparedness Urged By WHO

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) urged health authorities and the general public to remain alert and strengthen Hantavirus surveillance measures despite the outbreak being categorised as low risk to public health in Africa. During a joint technical briefing, Yap Boum II, head of emergency preparedness and response division at Africa CDC, called for efforts to strengthen surveillance and remain prepared for any emergency, though no Hantavirus cases have been recorded across the continent. Highlighting that Hantavirus prevention starts with simple daily actions and the critical importance of early detection and medical attention, he urged health authorities and the public to stay alert for symptoms, such as fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue or difficulty in breathing.

The call followed a cluster of hantavirus infections identified on an international cruise ship, MV Hondius, which departed Argentina for Spain's Canary Islands, carrying 147 individuals.

While the outbreak's overall public health risk in Africa remains low, recent events highlight the importance of vigilance, early detection and effective risk communication, according to experts.

"While the current global risk assessment remains low, our collective responsibility is to ensure that countries are not caught unprepared," said Marie-Roseline Belizaire, director of emergency preparedness and response at the WHO Africa regional office.

"Preparedness should not be equated with panic. It means ensuring the surveillance and response systems remain alert, technical teams are equipped to identify and manage potential cases, and that response measures are timely, proportionate and guided by risk," Belizaire added.

The experts further emphasised the vital need to maintain clean living spaces, store food securely, seal entry points to prevent rodent access and use gloves and disinfectant when handling rodent waste.

The briefing provided an overview of hantavirus epidemiology, transmission pathways, clinical presentation and prevention strategies to African health authorities and professionals, outbreak responders, surveillance teams, and other stakeholders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hantaviruses are carried by rodents and can cause severe disease in humans. People usually get infected through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva.

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