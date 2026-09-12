AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug, Camizestrant, has failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The drug, sold under the brand name Etcamah, was being tested as part of a first-line treatment for patients with advanced breast cancer. In the SERENA-4 Phase 3 trial, camizestrant was combined with Pfizer's Ibrance (palbociclib) and compared with standard treatment. The combination showed a numerical improvement in the time before the cancer worsened, but the difference was not significant.

The result comes just days after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Etcamah for a specific group of patients. These included patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose tumours develop an ESR1 mutation during treatment. That approval was based on findings from a different Phase 3 study, SERENA-6.

What Did The Late-Stage Trial Find?

The SERENA-4 trial included 1,371 patients with previously untreated advanced hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. Researchers compared camizestrant plus Ibrance with Ibrance and standard hormone-lowering treatment.

The main measure was progression-free survival, which refers to how long patients live without their cancer getting worse. Although patients receiving camizestrant showed a numerical improvement, the result did not reach the level needed to establish a statistically significant benefit. AstraZeneca said the full trial data will be presented at a future medical meeting.

What Is Camizestrant?

Camizestrant is a targeted breast cancer medicine designed to block the activity of the oestrogen receptor. It belongs to a class of drugs called selective oestrogen receptor degraders, or SERDs.

This is important because many breast cancers are hormone receptor-positive, meaning hormones such as oestrogen can help cancer cells grow. By targeting the oestrogen receptor, medicines such as camizestrant aim to slow or stop this growth. The drug is particularly being studied in breast cancers that develop ESR1 mutations, which can make tumours resistant to some hormone-based treatments.

What Does The Trial Failure Suggest?

A successful SERENA-4 result could have expanded the use of camizestrant to a much larger group of patients receiving initial treatment for advanced breast cancer. Instead, the findings suggest that its benefit may be more limited in this particular treatment setting.

This setback also comes after another similar drug combination from Roche failed to significantly delay disease progression in a late-stage study earlier this year. This highlights the difficulty of improving treatment outcomes in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, despite advances in targeted therapies.

What Next?

AstraZeneca is continuing to study camizestrant in other breast cancer settings, including earlier-stage disease. The company has also indicated that the full SERENA-4 findings will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

For now, the failed trial is a setback rather than an end to the drug's development. The results underline an important point in cancer treatment: a medicine can work for one specific group of patients or stage of disease but fail to provide a significant benefit when tested in another setting.

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