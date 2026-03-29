Abdominal Fat Poses Greater Health Risk Than Overall Obesity, Warns Dr Jitendra Singh

Abdominal or central obesity poses a greater health risk than overall obesity, especially in the Indian context where even lean-looking individuals may carry harmful visceral fat, Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Speaking at the release of a cardiology textbook titled “Advances in Obesity and Lipid Management in CVD,” the minister highlighted that fat accumulation around the abdomen can significantly increase the risk of serious health conditions, even among those who do not appear overweight.

“Central obesity is an independent risk factor and can lead to a wide range of metabolic disorders, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, fatty liver and lipid imbalances,” he explained.

“The problem is particularly relevant for Indians due to a distinct body type, where fat tends to accumulate around the abdomen despite a relatively lean appearance,” he noted.

Dr. Singh said that while overall obesity levels are rising among both men and women, abdominal obesity remains disproportionately high and is a key driver of cardiometabolic risk.

He stressed the need for early detection and targeted interventions to address this hidden health threat.

Referring to changing lifestyles, he pointed out that poor dietary habits, reduced physical activity and imbalance in daily routines are contributing to a rise in metabolic disorders, including type-2 diabetes and early heart-related complications among younger people.

The minister also cautioned against extreme or unscientific fitness practices, noting that excessive physical exertion without proper preparation or rest can also harm health.

He underlined the importance of balanced living, adequate sleep and scientifically guided preventive care.

The book, edited by noted cardiologist H.K. Chopra, brings together contributions from over 300 experts from India and abroad.

It focuses on advanced approaches to managing obesity and lipid disorders, including new therapies and the use of digital tools and artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Dr. Singh said the publication is timely as India faces a growing burden of obesity and related diseases.

He also referred to calls by Narendra Modi for greater public awareness and healthier lifestyle choices, including reducing unhealthy food consumption.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)