7 Summer Foods That Can Help Boost Iron Levels

Iron is a vital mineral that primarily helps with the production of hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. This means that adequate iron levels are essential for maintaining energy levels, overall stamina, and optimal cognitive function. Low iron can lead to iron deficiency anemia, which is quite common among Indian women. It can cause fatigue, weakness, and impaired immune function. Additionally, iron supports various bodily functions, including the synthesis of DNA and the metabolism of certain nutrients.

Eating right is one of the most effective ways to enhance your iron levels. Consuming iron-rich foods, alongside strategies that optimise iron absorption, can significantly prevent and manage iron deficiency. There are two forms of iron in foods: heme iron, which is found in animal products, and non-heme iron, found in plant-based sources. Here's a list of summer foods that can help boost iron levels naturally.

Indian summer foods to boost iron levels

1. Pomegranate

Pomegranates are a nutrient-dense fruit packed with potent antioxidants that protect cells, reduce inflammation, and lower blood pressure. It is also a good source of iron, fibre and potassium. Regular consumption can help boost heart health, enhance digestion, support blood sugar management and boost immunity.

2. Spinach

Although common in winter, it remains a powerhouse of non-heme iron year-round. It can be used in light summer salads, smoothies, or palak dal.

3. Beetroot

This root vegetable is excellent for blood health. It can be grated raw into refreshing summer salads or made into a chilled raita to beat the heat while boosting red blood cell production.

4. Lentils and chickpeas

Lentils, beans (such as black beans and kidney beans), and chickpeas are excellent sources of non-heme iron, making them great options for vegetarians and vegans.

5. Watermelon

While not as iron-heavy as other sources, watermelon provides a small amount of iron alongside critical hydration for the summer months.

6. Jaggery

Swapping refined sugar for a small piece of jaggery after meals can provide a traditional iron boost. However, you should not overconsume jaggery in summer.

7. Moringa

Moringa is an excellent source of plant-based iron. Unlike many other iron-rich plants (like spinach), moringa has unique properties that help the body actually use the iron. Moringa is naturally high in Vitamin C, which helps your body absorb non-heme (plant-based) iron. Additionally, moringa has low levels of oxalates, which are compounds that can normally block iron absorption.

Nuts and seeds, whole grains, fish and dried fruits are also good sources of iron.

How to maximise absorption

1. Balance heme and non-heme iron

Incorporating both types of iron into your meals can help maximise your intake. Heme iron is more readily absorbed by the body compared to non-heme iron.

2. Enhance absorption with vitamin C

Consuming vitamin C-rich foods alongside iron-rich meals can boost the absorption of non-heme iron. Amla is exceptionally high in Vitamin C. Consuming it alongside iron-rich meals is one of the most effective ways to ensure your body actually absorbs the iron.

3. Avoid inhibitors

Certain substances can hinder iron absorption, such as calcium, polyphenols (found in tea and coffee), and phytates (found in whole grains). Try to separate the consumption of these items from your iron-rich meals.

By emphasising a balanced diet rich in these iron-containing foods and optimising your meals for better absorption, you can effectively support and maintain healthy iron levels in your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.