5 Simple Hacks To Get Rid Of A Stuffy Nose Quickly

With high pollution levels and a drop in temperature, a blocked nose has become an increasingly common problem these days. Additionally, exposure to different types of viruses increases during the winter months which can lead to nasal mucosal inflammation. Furthermore, drier air causes irritation that can exacerbate symptoms. Some people can develop a stuffy nose from exposure to allergens like house dust mites and pollen indoors. According to the The National Library of Medicine (2025), certain simple hacks can certainly be used for instant relief. Keep reading to know some of these.

5 Home Remedies For A Stuffy Nose

1. Steam Inhalation

This classic remedy can relieve nasal congestion by acting as a humidifier and warming the nasal passages.

Method: Inhale steam by using a long towel to cover the hot water vessel.

Make sure the towel is comfortable and big enough to cover the vessel filled with hot water so the vapours can be trapped inside for inhalation.

It is vital to take breaks, as the hot vapours can be slightly uncomfortable to deal with for a long period of time.

Be careful of the towel dipping in the hot water, and take extra care of any spillage, as accidental burns during steam inhalation are common.

Make sure the surroundings are clean to prevent this from happening.

Why It Works: This simple process thins the mucus and enhances mucociliary clearance, allowing easier drainage. This was documented in a randomised controlled trial that found that warm humidified air reduced nasal airway resistance and improved congestion in patients with acute viral rhinopharyngitis.

2. Neti Pot

For the unversed, a neti pot is a simple ceramic container in the shape of a tea kettle that is specifically designed to rinse debris or mucus from the nasal cavity using saltwater.

Method: To start, use water labelled as distilled or sterilised. This is very important, as the use of unfiltered water can worsen a stuffy nose.

To use tap water, boil it for several minutes and then let it cool until it's only slightly warm.

Tip: Using rock salt or sendha namak, just a small pinch in a cup of the boiled, distilled, sterilised or filtered water can be helpful.

How It Works: According to the Mayo Clinic, using a neti pot is effective in treating a stuffy nose. From offering instant relief from nasal allergies, sinus problems or colds.

This simple hack is a sure-shot way to soothe inflammation in the nasal passages, as dry indoor air is common due to heating appliances used in colder months. A neti pot helps clear out the nasal passages.

Through the use of saltwater to avoid irritating the nasal passages. As they are already inflamed when people are infected with a virus.

3. Hydration Is Key

People tend to underestimate the role of proper hydration in treating a stuffy nose. When you don't drink enough water in winter, the mucous membranes (nose, throat and mouth) become dry. This makes people even more vulnerable to developing respiratory infections and suffering from the symptoms.

Method: Consuming hydrating winter foods such as cucumbers, radishes, celery, oranges and many more vegetables and fruits can hold the key to optimum winter hydration.

Always carry a bottle of filtered water when on the move, to meet the body's thirst and hydration needs.

Consume at least two different types of liquids in a single day, one being water and the other being room-temperature cold-pressed juice or herbal teas or any preferred drink of choice for variety and hydration.

Why It Works:

In the National Library of Medicine (2006), proper hydration is responsible for effective mucus clearance, which is a critical innate airway defence mechanism. This hack can also help shorten the duration of symptoms.

4. Elevation Is Key During Sleeping:

Method: Using an extra pillow while sleeping can help deal with a stuffy nose and ensure proper rest.

Getting proper rest is essential for recovery. Most people get really uncomfortable when they are dealing with a stuffy nose which affects sleep.

Why It Works:

According to the National Library of Medicine (2010) study, elevation reduces nasal congestion by improving nasal drainage and decreasing inflammation of the nasal passages.

5. Get Out In The Sun

A lack of vitamin D during the winter months can weaken the immune system and hinder the absorption of nutrients in the body.

Method:

Get out in the sun when the sunlight is visible to get maximum absorption of vitamin D in the body. For this, wear properly covered winter clothes, but ensure that the sun is directly overhead.

Wear a proper N99 breathable mask if living in highly polluted areas. Direct sunlight does, however, settle PM2.5 and PM10 on the ground. It doesn't stop the decline in air quality, and the human body needs the sun in winter for proper functioning.

How It Works:

Vitamin D supports the immune responses in the respiratory tract by enhancing antimicrobial peptide production and modulating inflammatory cytokine production; these effects can reduce susceptibility to respiratory infections that cause nasal congestion.

According to a study in BMJ, low vitamin D levels increase the risk or severity of acute respiratory infections. In addition, controlled and monitored vitamin D supplementation, especially in those who are deficient, lowers the risk of acute respiratory infection.

Symptoms To Watch Out For

There are certain red flags that need immediate attention. Do not ignore if you have a stuffy nose along with:

High fever

Severe facial pain

Symptoms lasting longer than 10-14 days

Green or yellow discharge from the nasal passages

While these home remedies can help you relieve stuffy nose, they don't cure any serious respiratory issue or chronic breathing problems. Consult your doctor for medical intervention for serious symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

