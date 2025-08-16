Sinusitis, Clogged Nose Or Congestion? Expert Tells How Ajwain Tea Can Help Give Quick Relief

How many times have you woken up from sleep or failed to have a good one due to sinusitis? It happens when your nasal passages get blocked or inflamed, most commonly due to allergies, cold, or pollution. While sinusitis often clears up on its own, medical attention is required if it's persistent. However, for mild symptoms, you can try ajwain tea, as recommended by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

Luke Coutinho, in his latest Instagram post, writes, “Blocked nose? Stuffy sinuses? That clogged, heavy feeling in your head and ears? You must visit a doctor and get the required medical attention (especially if symptoms are severe, persistent, or in children) but there's a home remedy that's working well for our patients with sinusitis, clogged nose, congestion, and more – Ajwain (Bishop's Weed) tea.” Let's get into the details.

Why Ajwain Works

As per the wellness expert, ajwain seeds are rich in thymol (thyme oil), offering mucolytic action leading to the breakdown of thick, sticky mucus so it's easier to expel. It also has antimicrobial properties, which may reduce bacterial or fungal overgrowth in the respiratory tract and anti-inflammatory benefits that soothe swollen, irritated sinus tissues. When simmered in water, thymol and antioxidants are released, creating a natural decongestant that also supports your immunity.

How to Make?

Take 1 teaspoon of ajwain seeds.

Boil 2 cups of water.

Reduce to 1 cup by simmering.

Strain and drink warm.

Dosage:

Adults: 1–2 cups/day.

Kids (7+ years): 1 cup/day. For kids under 7, Luke Coutinho recommends consulting a paediatrician.

Optional Boosters:

Fresh ginger – extra warmth and anti-inflammatory support.

Cinnamon – supports immunity and circulation.

Lemon – vitamin C boost.

Ajwain Steam Inhalation

Add crushed ajwain seeds or ajwain oil drops to hot water. Inhale the steam to help loosen mucus in the nasal passages and chest- an instant relief trick for stubborn congestion.

Luke Coutino advises avoiding ajwain tea if “you develop allergy symptoms (rash, itching, upset stomach)” and “symptoms worsen or mucus turns green/yellow with fever,” possibly due to infection.

Luke Coutino's key takeaways from ajwain tea are:

Simple, inexpensive, effective remedy

Breaks down mucus, eases breathing, supports recovery

Works best with medical care, not as a substitute

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.