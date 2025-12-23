Delhi Returnee Blasts City's Chaos: "Too Crowded, Polluted And Unlivable"

A man who grew up in Delhi and recently returned after five years in the United States has voiced strong criticisms of the Indian capital's liveability, citing overwhelming crowds, persistent traffic jams, pollution, and poor civic conditions. In a detailed Reddit post, the 30-year-old described his shock at how congested the city feels, with heavy traffic on major roads, poorly disciplined drivers, and overcrowded metro stations that resemble peak-hour scenes even outside rush times.

Delhi is one of the fastest growing megacities in the world, with an estimated urban population nearing 35 million in 2025, making it among the largest cities globally.

The returnee recounted experiences in South, West, and North Delhi, saying many areas appear dirty with rubbish littered across streets and stray animals roaming freely. He questioned whether the rapid increase in population, driven by migration, economic opportunity, and urban expansion, has outpaced civic services. Residents grapple with hazardous air quality levels as well; recent data shows Delhi regularly ranks among the world's most polluted big cities, particularly in winter.

The Reddit user also argued that the high cost of living and poor quality of services, from transport to basic sanitation, make daily life difficult compared with conditions he experienced abroad. His post has sparked discussion online about urban planning, pollution, and the need for improved civic sense and governance in India's capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi authorities have identified 62 major traffic hotspots to improve congestion management as part of the broader GRAP-IV enforcement. In just four days, over 2.12 lakh new Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates were issued, reflecting a surge in compliance. However, nearly 10,000 vehicles failed the mandatory emission tests, highlighting ongoing challenges in curbing vehicular pollution.