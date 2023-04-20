5 Possible Reasons Behind Your Temporary Weight Gain

Lack of sleep can lead to weight gain

Do you suddenly gain a few kilos without reason? Fret not! Many follow a healthy diet, exercise regularly and stay active throughout the day. But unexpectedly notice a few kilos extra on the scale. It is temporary weight gain which can be managed easily. It is a common issue that many face. Temporary weight gain is not deposition of fat in the body and it does not mean that you are not on the right path of your weight loss journey. Some minor issues that can be solved quickly can be the possible reasons behind your sudden weight gain. Here's a list of these possible causes.

Reasons why you have gained weight temporarily

Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to her Instagram page, nmamilife and shared 5 possible causes of temporary weight gain. Here's a list of these causes.

1. Lack of sleep

When trying to lose weight, it is crucial to sleep properly for effective results.

Improper sleep can disturb your body balance in several ways and make you gain weight. Therefore, try to fix your sleep cycle for your overall health.

2. Uncontrolled stress

When you are stressed, a hormone called cortisol is secreted more in your body.

High cortisol levels can trigger temporary weight gain as it can make you consume more calories.

3. Constipation

If you are constipated, you may notice a few kilos extra. You will get back to your original weight as soon as the constipation is gone.

Eating foods loaded with fibre can help you prevent and manage constipation effectively.

4. Bloating

Too much water in the body can also lead to temporary weight gain. It can also make your belly look bigger than usual.

Abdominal massage, yoga, physical activity and consumption of peppermint are some of the ways to deal with bloating.

Consuming a healthy, fibre-rich diet can help prevent bloating in the first place.

5. Your period is just around the corner

A female body goes through several changes around the due menstrual cycle. There are fluctuations in hormones, mood and eating patterns. Therefore, you might experience some weight gain around this time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.