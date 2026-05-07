2 British Nationals Self-Isolating After Hantavirus Exposure On Cruise

Two British nationals who were exposed to the dangerous hantavirus while on a cruise ship before flying back home recently are self-isolating as a precautionary measure, UK health authorities have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday that it is working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to coordinate the arrival of British nationals to the UK from MV Hondius, which was docked off the coast of West Africa when an outbreak of the virus was reported.

Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director for Epidemic and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, sought to reassure the public that risk from the virus, which is spread through rodent droppings, remains “very low.” “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the hantavirus outbreak onboard the MV Hondius,” the Indian-origin medic said.

“It's important to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains very low. We are standing up arrangements to support, isolate and monitor British nationals from the ship on their return to the UK and we are contact tracing anyone who may have been in contact with the ship or the hantavirus cases to limit the risk of onward transmission.

“UKHSA will continue to work closely with government partners to offer all necessary support,” she said.

The Andes strain of hantavirus has been identified in a number of people on the Dutch cruise ship, which causes fever, extreme fatigue, muscle aches, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, or shortness of breath.

In extreme cases, people develop severe breathing difficulties or low blood pressure and kidney failure, requiring hospital care. According to experts, transmission between humans is rare and occurs only through very close contact.

“UKHSA is aware of two people who have returned to the UK independently having been on board the MV Hondius. Neither of these individuals is currently reporting symptoms. They are receiving advice and support from UKHSA and have been advised to self-isolate,” the UK's health agency said.

“UKHSA are supporting a small number of individuals identified as close contacts of those on the boat. They are being offered support and are also self-isolating. None are reporting any symptoms. The risk to the general public remains very low,” it stated.

Three people, including a British national, with suspected hantavirus were evacuated for medical care in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The UKHSA said the remaining British nationals will be repatriated once the ship docks at its next destination, if they do not develop symptoms. None of the British citizens onboard are currently reporting symptoms but they are being closely monitored.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it is making arrangements for these individuals to return to the UK, where UKHSA is working with the government to support them to isolate with regular testing and contact with healthcare professionals.

“The Foreign Office is working urgently to support the UKHSA's work overseas and to make sure British nationals on the MV Hondius can all get safely home with proper protection for public health,” said Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

UKHSA said it is working closely with the FCDO, the Home Office, and Border Force to trace further individuals who may have been on the same flight as a confirmed case, in order to carry out public health risk assessments and ensure appropriate precautionary measures are in place.

Hantavirus is the name given to a group of viruses carried by rodents and transmitted by their droppings and urine. They can cause a range of diseases from mild, flu-like illness to severe respiratory illness.

Infections in humans are rare and tend to occur in places where people and rodents coexist – most commonly in rural, agricultural settings, though the viruses can also sometimes be found in cleaning sheds, barns and holiday homes where rodents might have nested.

The WHO is leading the international response to the incident and overseeing the direction of the ship, including advising on how to minimise the risk of the disease spreading.

The FCDO said it is in direct contact with the ship and has stood up consular teams across multiple countries to support British nationals. Around 150 passengers and crew are on board the ship under “strict precautionary measures,” according to operator Oceanwide Expeditions.

The vessel is now on its way to the Canary Islands where the Spanish authorities will be taking charge.

It is still unclear where the outbreak originated from and if people other than cruise ship passengers have been infected with the disease.

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