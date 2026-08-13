A 14-year-old boy, Max Hall, died after battling a high-grade glioma, a type of aggressive brain tumour. According to his family, he had experienced frequent headaches for more than a year before his diagnosis. His mother, Jackie, said doctors had reassured the family that the headaches were "teenage migraines" and treated him with painkillers. She said, "They were there for over a year and we were just fobbed off with ibuprofen. They didn't look into his eyes, they diagnosed him based on a conversation. I should have pushed for a head scan."

Just six days after his 14th birthday, Max suffered a severe seizure and was rushed to hospital, where he was placed on life support. Doctors later diagnosed him with an untreatable Stage 4 brain tumour. Max's story highlights that recurring or unusual headaches in children should not automatically be assumed to be migraines. While most headaches in young people are not caused by brain tumours, persistent symptoms, especially when accompanied by other warning signs, may need further medical evaluation.

What Is High-Grade Glioma?

A glioma is a tumour that develops from glial cells, which support and protect nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. High-grade gliomas are fast-growing and aggressive brain tumours. They can invade surrounding brain tissue, making them difficult to remove completely.

High-grade gliomas can occur in children as well as adults. The tumour's location, size and genetic characteristics can affect the symptoms and treatment options. Some high-grade gliomas are classified as Grade 3, while Grade 4 tumours are generally the most aggressive.

Symptoms of High-Grade Glioma

Symptoms can vary depending on where the tumour develops in the brain. Headaches are one possible symptom, but having a headache does not mean a person has a brain tumour. Warning signs can include:

Persistent or increasingly severe headaches

Headaches that are worse in the morning

Headaches associated with vomiting

Seizures, particularly in someone who has never had one before

Changes in vision

Weakness or numbness in part of the body

Problems with balance or coordination

Difficulty speaking or understanding speech

Changes in behaviour, personality or concentration

Unusual sleepiness or changes in alertness

In children, symptoms may sometimes be mistaken for common illnesses, migraines, school-related problems or other conditions. A headache that keeps returning, changes in pattern or occurs along with other neurological symptoms should be discussed with a doctor.

What Causes High-Grade Glioma?

In most cases, doctors do not know exactly why a child develops a high-grade glioma. These tumours are not usually caused by something a child or parent has done.

Some genetic conditions can increase the risk of developing certain brain tumours. Previous exposure to radiation involving the head is another known risk factor, although this is uncommon in children. In many cases, however, there is no identifiable cause. It is also important to remember that ordinary headaches, including migraines, are extremely common in children and teenagers. Most headaches are not linked to brain tumours. The problem occurs when headaches are persistent, unusual or accompanied by other concerning symptoms.

How Is The Condition Diagnosed?

Doctors may begin with a detailed medical history and neurological examination. If the symptoms suggest a possible problem involving the brain, imaging tests may be recommended.

An MRI scan is commonly used to produce detailed images of the brain and can help doctors identify a tumour. A CT scan may also be used, particularly in emergency situations. A biopsy may be performed to examine tumour tissue and determine its exact type and characteristics. This information helps doctors decide which treatment may be most appropriate.

How Is High-Grade Glioma Treated?

Treatment depends on the tumour's location, size, grade and genetic features, as well as the child's overall health.

Surgery: When safely possible, surgeons may remove as much of the tumour as they can without damaging important areas of the brain.

When safely possible, surgeons may remove as much of the tumour as they can without damaging important areas of the brain. Radiotherapy: High-energy radiation may be used to destroy remaining tumour cells or slow tumour growth.

High-energy radiation may be used to destroy remaining tumour cells or slow tumour growth. Chemotherapy: Anti-cancer medicines may be used to target tumour cells. The exact drugs and treatment schedule depend on the type of glioma.

High-grade gliomas can be challenging to treat because they may grow quickly and infiltrate healthy brain tissue. Even after treatment, the tumour can return, which is why children require close follow-up.

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