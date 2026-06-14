Most people associate a stroke with symptoms such as sudden weakness, facial drooping, slurred speech, or difficulty walking. However, some individuals report experiencing unusual sensory changes before or during a stroke, including strange smells that seem to appear out of nowhere. This has led many to wonder: can an unusual smell actually be a sign of a stroke? While it is uncommon, experts say that in rare cases, certain neurological events, including strokes affecting specific parts of the brain, may cause disturbances in the sense of smell. However, it is important to understand the difference between common stroke symptoms and less typical warning signs.

Can A Stroke Cause Strange Smells?

As per the study in a journal BMC Ear, Nose and Throat Disorders, the sensation of smelling something that is not actually present is known as phantosmia, or an olfactory hallucination. People experiencing phantosmia may report smelling burning rubber, smoke, chemicals, rotten food, or other unpleasant odors despite there being no external source.

According to neurologists, phantosmia is more commonly associated with conditions such as epilepsy, migraines, sinus infections, head injuries, or certain neurological disorders. However, in rare instances, strokes affecting regions of the brain involved in processing smell can also trigger these unusual sensations.

Also read: Recovery Is Not Linear: The Overlooked Realities Of Stroke And Brain Injury

The brain's temporal and frontal lobes play an important role in interpreting smells. If blood flow to these areas is disrupted during a stroke, sensory changes may occur.

Why It Is Not Considered A Typical Stroke Symptom

Although unusual smells can occasionally occur, experts emphasise that phantosmia is not among the classic warning signs used to identify a stroke. The most important symptoms to watch for include: Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body

Facial drooping

Slurred speech or difficulty speaking

Sudden confusion

Trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Loss of balance or coordination

Severe, sudden headache with no known cause

Doctors recommend using the FAST rule:

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to seek emergency help

If any of these symptoms occur, immediate medical attention is essential.

When A Strange Smell Should Raise Concern

An unusual smell by itself does not necessarily indicate a stroke. However, it may warrant medical evaluation if it:

Appears suddenly and repeatedly

Occurs along with dizziness or confusion

Is accompanied by weakness, speech difficulties, or visual disturbances

Develops after a head injury

Interferes with daily life

In some cases, persistent phantom smells may signal another neurological condition that requires investigation.

Other Causes Of Phantom Smells

Several conditions are more likely than stroke to cause unexplained smells, including:

Migraine Aura: Some people experience sensory disturbances before a migraine attack, including unusual smells. Epilepsy: Temporal lobe seizures can produce sudden smell sensations, often described as burning or metallic odors. Sinus And Nasal Conditions: Infections, nasal polyps, or chronic sinusitis can alter smell perception. Head Trauma: Injury to the brain or olfactory nerves may lead to long-term smell disturbances.

Neurodegenerative Disorders: Conditions such as Parkinson's disease and dementia can affect the sense of smell.

Also read: 1 In 7 Stroke Patients In India Are Under 45: Alarming National Registry Data

Why Early Stroke Recognition Matters

Stroke remains one of the leading causes of disability and death worldwide. The sooner treatment begins, the better the chances of reducing brain damage and improving recovery. Many people ignore subtle symptoms or wait for them to pass. Unfortunately, every minute counts during a stroke because brain cells begin to die when deprived of oxygen-rich blood.

Experts stress that unusual smells alone should not trigger panic, but any sudden neurological change should be taken seriously, especially when combined with more typical stroke symptoms. Experiencing a strange smell that isn't actually there can be unsettling. While rare cases of stroke may affect the brain's smell-processing centers and cause phantom odors, unusual smells are not considered a common or primary warning sign of stroke. More often, they are linked to migraines, seizures, sinus conditions, or other neurological disorders. However, if a sudden unexplained smell occurs alongside symptoms such as facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties, vision changes, or loss of balance, seek emergency medical care immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment remain the most effective ways to prevent serious complications from stroke.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.