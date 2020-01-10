13 Simple Yet Effective Ways To Take Care Of Your Pancreas, The Organ Which Controls Digestion And Insulin Production

Even slight acidity can cause damage to pancreas

Highlights Anti-inflammatory properties of garlic can benefit pancreas

Pancreas produce insulin and regulate blood sugar levels

Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet for healthy pancreas

Pancreas is a powerful, strong organ which plays a huge role in diabetes and digestion. One of the most important functions of pancreas is to produce sufficient insulin for bringing down blood sugar levels. Even a slight inflammation in the pancreas can affect production of insulin and blood sugar control. The second most important function of pancreas is to produce digestive enzymes which break down fat and protein. These digestive enzymes are required by the body to break down fat and carbs. Not having sufficient digestive enzyme to break down carbs can make you gain weight and feel fatigued.

Sufficient digestive enzymes are also needed to break down protein to improve absorption of amino acids and facilitate build-up of muscles. Similarly, digestive enzymes are needed to break down fat. Without breakdown of fat, you will end up feeling sluggish, acidic, constipated and bloated.

Poor health of pancreas can lead to digestion-related issues like acidity, bloating and constipation

Photo Credit: iStock

All of this is to assert that pancreas, which produce both insulin and digestive enzymes, are indeed a very important organ in the body and you must take steps to take care of it. Highlighting the importance of pancreas and tips to take care of it is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, in one of his recent live sessions on Facebook.

Also read: Healthy Skin, Hair, Digestion And Immunity: A Simple Morning Ritual For All Of These

Simple yet effective tips to take care of pancreas

1. Poor gall bladder health

If you have been diagnosed with gall stones, then it must be taken care of. Severe gall stones can lead to inflammation in the pancreas, known as pancreatitis. Lifestyle changes can help in reversing pancreatitis, informs Luke.

2. Acidity

Occasional acidity is okay as far as you take care of it with effective home remedies and not by mindlessly popping antacids. But, continuous acidity can be downright harmful for your pancreas. According to Luke, even a minute of acidity and acid reflux can negatively impact pancreas. Lemon water in morning can be a great remedy for acidity. You can also sprinkle lemon juice on your salads and foods to prevent acidity. Chew your food properly in order reduce burden on your pancreas and enable it to produce sufficient enzymes.

Also read: Facing Bloating, Acidity Or Gas? Eating More Of These Fruits And Vegetables Could Help

3. Eat more cruciferous vegetables

Veggies like cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, radish and arugula are cruciferous vegetables that can be beneficial for your pancreas.

Cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower are beneficial for your pancreas

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Garlic

Garlic is wonder spice which can be great for your pancreas. Garlic has beneficial anti-inflammatory properties and has also been found to be beneficial for people with high blood pressure.

5. Stay well-hydrated

Being even slightly dehydrated can cause inflammation in pancreas. The cells of your pancreas need to be hydrated at all times. Make sure you drink 8-10 glasses water every day, no matter the weather or the occasion. You can also eat hydrating foods like cucumber, watermelon, strawberries, spinach, lettuce, radish and tomato.

Also read: Chia Seeds Water: 7 Health Benefits Of Starting Your Day With This Fibre-Rich Drink

6. Drink lesser tea and coffee

Avoid drinking too much tea and coffee if you are constantly acidic. Caffeine can cause acidity and inflammation in the pancreas. Switch to herbal teas and caffeine-free beverages for better pancreatic health.

Reduce consumption of tea and coffee in order to feel reduce acidity and improve pancreatic health

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Eat more fruits and vegetables

Eating fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables can be helpful for the health of your pancreas. Including fruits and veggies in your diet automatically provides pancreas with digestive enzymes.

8. Avoid junk food

Regular intake of junk food makes the pancreas work harder for producing digestive enzymes. Over time, the body falls short of these enzymes and this is what results in acidity and other symptoms of indigestion. Junk food consumption must be limited to occasions only if you want healthy pancreas.

9. Avoid eating late-night meals

The pancreas are not designed to produce digestive enzymes late at night. Eating late at night puts pressure on your pancreas and this in turn leads to indigestion and even weight gain.

10. Take sufficient rest and practice fasting

Rest and recovery, and fasting gives time to your pancreas to recover and work again for producing insulin and enzymes. Sleeping or fasting enables pancreas to regenerate enzymes.

11. Avoid alcohol intake

Binge drinking alcohol and the dehydration caused by it can be hazardous for your pancreas.

Also read: Is Alcohol Consumption Linked To Heart Disease: Let's Find Out

12. Excessive fat in diet

Too much fat in your diet can make you feel sluggish and heavy. Deep fried food must be eaten occasionally only. Good fats like in ghee, avocado, coconut oil and olive oil, on the other hand, are important for your health.

Avoid junk and deep fried food to improve the health of your pancreas

Photo Credit: iStock

13. Exercise regularly

Exercises enables better blood circulation. Like all other organs, even pancreas need blood supply, and the same can be done with regular exercising. Exercise is also important for a healthy heart, weight, blood pressure and cholesterol.

Also read: Skipping Exercise Too Often? Here's What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Exercise

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.