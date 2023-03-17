Pancreas: Vitamin A Can Lower Risk Of Pancreatitis; Add These Vitamin A-Rich Foods To Your Diet

Our diet can influence the health of our pancreas

Pancreatitis is a condition that causes inflammation in the pancreas. Pancreas is the organ responsible for producing digestive enzymes and insulin. It can cause severe pain in the abdomen, nausea, and vomiting. In severe cases, it can lead to complications like liver damage, diabetes, and even death.

Recent research has shown that consuming vitamin A-rich foods can help lower the risk of developing pancreatitis. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a vital role in maintaining healthy skin, immune system, vision, and reproduction. It is also essential for the proper functioning of the pancreas. In this article, we're listing some of the best sources of vitamin A you can add to your diet.

8 Vitamin A-rich foods that can help keep your pancreas healthy:

1. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. One medium-sized sweet potato contains about 400% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A. They are also a good source of fibre, potassium, and vitamin C. Sweet potatoes can be roasted, mashed, or used as a healthy substitute for fries.

2. Carrots

Carrots are another excellent source of beta-carotene. One medium-sized carrot has more than sufficient intake of vitamin A you need in a day. They are also rich in antioxidants, fibre, and potassium. Carrots can be eaten raw or cooked and added to salads, soups, or stews.

3. Spinach

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, and antioxidants. Half a cup of cooked spinach contains over 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A. Spinach can be eaten raw or cooked, added to smoothies or salads.

4. Liver

Animal liver is one of the richest sources of vitamin A. Liver is also a good source of iron, protein, and vitamin B12. The liver can be cooked and eaten on its own or added to stews, soups, or stir-fries. However, the liver should not be consumed regularly as it can lead to vitamin A toxicity.

5. Mangoes

Mangoes are a tasty tropical fruit that is rich in vitamin A and antioxidants. Being rich in various nutrients, mangoes may also help boost your immunity. Mangoes can be eaten on their own, added to smoothies, or used to make salsa.

6. Red Bell Peppers

Red bell peppers are a sweet and crunchy vegetable that is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Red bell peppers can be eaten raw or cooked, added to salads, or used to make sauces.

7. Cod Liver Oil

Cod liver oil is a supplement that is rich in vitamin A and omega-3 fatty acids. Cod liver oil can be taken as a supplement, added to smoothies, or used in cooking. There may be other fish oils available that may be extracted from fish like tuna, salmon, mackerel, herring, etc.

8. Papaya

Papaya is a tropical fruit that is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants. One cup of sliced papaya contains about 40% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A. Papaya can be eaten on its own or added to salads, smoothies, or salsa.

In conclusion, consuming vitamin A-rich foods can help keep your pancreas healthy and lower the risk of developing pancreatitis. Include these foods in your diet to ensure that you get enough vitamin A and other essential nutrients that your body needs to function properly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.