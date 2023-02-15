Pancreas: Diabetes Can Lead To Poor Pancreatic Health; Watch Out For These Signs

There are a variety of signs that might indicate poor pancreatic health

A metabolic condition, such as diabetes, affects how the body uses digested food for energy and growth. The majority of food consumed by humans is converted to glucose, the form of sugar found in the blood. The primary fuel source for the body is glucose. Although diabetes isn't technically a digestive ailment, it's so closely related to the pancreas.

The pancreas and diabetes have a direct relationship. Deep inside your belly, behind your stomach, is an organ called the pancreas. It is a crucial component of your digestive system. Enzymes and hormones produced by the pancreas aid in food digestion. Insulin, one of these hormones, is required to control glucose.

Your body's sugars are referred to as glucose. Your body's cells require glucose for energy. Consider insulin as a key that unlocks the cell. To enable the cell to use glucose as fuel, insulin is required. Insufficient insulin production or improper insulin utilisation causes blood glucose levels to rise, starving your cells of oxygen and nutrients.

High blood glucose is diabetes' major symptom. This is the result of inadequate insulin synthesis or function, which may be caused by problems with the pancreas. Depending on what they eat, how much they exercise, and whether they use insulin or other diabetic medications, people with diabetes may occasionally suffer high or low blood glucose levels.

The pancreas is involved in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Now that we understand the link between these two, let's understand what signs could indicate you might have a poor pancreatic health. Read on as we discuss some early signs for the same.

Early signs of a poor pancreatic health:

Pancreatitis can cause moderate to severe abdominal pain that might radiate to your back. Acute pancreatitis is more severe and penetrating in nature. When touched, your abdomen could feel sensitive. The degree of pain can change when you have chronic pancreatitis. It could come and go, but it usually doesn't disappear entirely. It might be more apparent after eating. Some people experience prolonged pain. If you lie flat, cough, workout, or eat more, it could feel worse.

Abdominal pain is the main sign of pancreatitis, as has been stated earlier. Fever, fast heartbeat, rapid, shallow breathing, and nausea and vomiting are among some common symptoms of poor pancreatic health. Additional signs of chronic pancreatitis can include lightheadedness, indigestion and pain following eating, loss of appetite, and unintentional weight loss (low blood pressure).

You'll initially notice long-term, chronic pancreatitis' effects on your digestive system before they start to damage pancreatic function. Your body won't be able to digest and absorb all the nutrients from your meals if your pancreas is unable to produce and transport its digestive enzymes. After eating, you can have discomfort and start passing undigested fats in your faeces. You can experience weight loss over time.

Diabetes is caused by issues with the pancreas and insulin, as low insulin levels can result in high blood sugar. Chronically high glucose levels can result in life-threatening consequences over time. Keeping an eye on blood glucose levels and regulating them can help lower the risk of problems.

Whether or not you have diabetes, it is important to watch out for any signs that might indicate poor pancreatic health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.