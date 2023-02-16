Pancreas: What Factors Could Lead To Pancreatitis? Look Out For These Causes

Poor lifestyle choices could lead to pancreatic diseases

The pancreas is inflamed by pancreatitis. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that is hidden in the upper belly beyond the stomach. The pancreas generates enzymes that aid digestion and hormones that help control the way that your body absorbs sugar.

Pancreatitis can develop as acute pancreatitis indicating it appears rapidly and lasts for days. Some people get chronic pancreatitis, which is long-lasting pancreatitis. Continue reading as we share some common causes of pancreatitis to look out for.

Here are some common factors that could lead to pancreatitis:

1. Diabetes

The relationship between diabetes and pancreatic cancer has received substantial research. People with type 2 diabetes often experience an increased risk. In some of these patients, the cancer-related surgery also treated their diabetes. A possible prognostic factor in these situations is that the late-onset diabetes may have been brought on by pancreatic cancer. It's significant to highlight that not all people with pancreatic cancer experience this, and additional study is being done in this area.

2. Smoking

One of the main risk factors for pancreatic cancer is smoking. According to the ACS, cigarette smoking is considered to be the root cause of 25% of pancreatic cancer cases and doubles the chance of getting pancreatic cancer in smokers compared to nonsmokers. If you smoke, giving up might lower your risk. A former smoker's risk is equal to that of a never-smoker after 20 years.

3. Obesity and lack of enough exercise

Having a sedentary lifestyle and being overweight are risk factors for pancreatic cancer. Several studies imply a correlation, with many specifically pointing to an individual's body mass index (BMI). BMI is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer. A person with a BMI of 25 to less than 30 had a 13 percent higher risk of pancreatic cancer than someone of regular weight (BMI 18.5 to less than 25). A person's risk increased by 19% if their BMI was between 30 and less than 35.

4. Poor diet

Consuming too much red and processed meat may make you more likely to get pancreatic cancer. Additionally, a few studies have hinted that soft drinks and pancreatic cancer may be related, but much more research is required to clarify and validate this association. To encourage a healthy lifestyle and prevent numerous ailments, including obesity and diabetes, the majority of health professionals advise against consuming excessive amounts of high-calorie soft drinks.

5. Gallstones

One of most common reason for acute pancreatitis is gallstones. Gallstones are tiny, solid lumps that develop from bile, a digestive fluid. A big enough gallstone can get caught at the juncture where the main pancreatic duct and the common bile canal join together. Digestive enzymes from the pancreas are transported by the pancreatic duct. From the liver and gallbladder, the common bile duct transports bile and possibly other chemicals. These compounds may back up as a result of a gallstone obstruction, which can induce inflammation in the pancreas and common bile duct.

Although some risk factors such as age, family history, race, etc. cannot be altered, the factors discussed above are alterable. Make sure to follow a healthy lifestyle and take the right steps to ensure better pancreatic health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.