Alcohol Consumption And Heart Disease: What's The Link?

Many people believe that drinking alcohol is inevitable during occasions, even during the holiday season. Drinking alcohol can harm your body in more ways than you can imagine. From your heart health to weight, fatty liver, cholesterol and blood pressure, excessive consumption of alcohol ruins nearly everything. The American Heart Association says that practicing moderation is the key when it comes to consuming alcohol. Moderate alcohol consumption referred to an average of one to two drinks in a day for men and one drink in a day for men, where one drink equals 1.5 ounces of spirits like vodka or gin, 12-ounce of beer and 4 ounces of wine. However, no amount of alcohol is good for your health.

How does alcohol affect heart health?

Regular consumption of alcohol has been linked to cancer, liver disease, peptic ulcers and damage to heart health. Below are some points on how drinking alcohol can affect your heart health:

1. Regular intake of alcohol is especially harmful for people with high blood pressure as It can increase blood pressure.

2. Binge drinking, which is characterised by having four or more drinks by women and five or more by men in 2 hours, can lead to heart arrhythmias or irregular heart rhythms.

3. Regular intake of alcohol or drinking too much alcohol can increase levels of triglycerides. High levels of triglycerides combined with high levels of LDL or bad cholesterol and lead to blockages or build-up of fat in walls of arteries. This, in turn, can increase risk of heart attack and stroke.

4. Heavy drinking of alcohol has also been associated with premature ageing of arteries, especially in men.

5. Regular intake of alcohol can increase your calorie intake and make you overweight and even obese. Obesity has been found to be associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease, particularly heart failure and coronary heart disease.

What can you do to curb alcohol intake?

Well, first you need to find out the reason why you feel like drinking alcohol every day or quite regularly. Is it for fun or is it an escape from your problems? Many people resort to alcohol for convenience or for coping up with excess stress.

There are other healthy strategies that can help you deal with problems and manage your stress, without harming yourself. For instance, staying physically active, exercising, consuming a healthy diet, getting good night's sleep and maintaining a positive attitude can help in managing stress.

Something as simple as deep breathing exercises can help in reducing your stress effectively. Meditation, yoga, listening to music or indulging in other activities of your choice can also help.

All in all, it is important to understand that alcohol only harms your health and offers no benefits. Avoid as much as possible.

