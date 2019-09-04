What Causes Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver? Know Symptoms And Ways To Prevent It

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver: Switch to a healthy diet to reduce your risk

Alcohol consumption can harm your liver health majorly. This decreases liver function and can lead to severe complications. But sometimes there are cases when there can be development of fatty tissues in the liver without consumption of alcohol and with less alcohol. This condition is called non-alcoholic fatty liver. If left untreated it can even lead to cirrhosis. Non-alcoholic fatty liver happens when there is too much fat stored in the liver cells. This condition includes some symptoms like fatigue, pain in the upper right side of the abdomen, enlarged blood vessels, yellow and pale skin. This condition should not be ignored and needs treatment to stop it from progressing to a serious stage.

What can contribute to non-alcoholic fatty liver?

If alcohol is not a part of your diet, you might be wondering what can contribute to a fatty liver. There are multiple factors which can contribute to a fatty liver and trigger the condition. Some of the risk factors may include-

High levels of cholesterol

Obesity, which is the most common risk factor

Diabetes

Sleep apnea

Underactive thyroid

High levels of triglycerides or high blood fats

Prevention tips for non-alcoholic fatty liver

Non-alcoholic fatty liver should not be ignored. You need to choose the right treatment in time. You can also try some prevention steps to stop the condition from occurring. Here are some prevention steps which can help you prevent this serious condition.

1. Lose weight

If you are overweight you need to lose weight to prevent non-alcoholic fatty liver. Limit the number of calories you consume each day and involve yourself in some exercise on a daily basis to lose weight. Losing weight can help you reduce fat, scarring in the liver and inflammation. A healthy weight will also reduce the risk of several other diseases.

2. Exercise regularly

Physical exercise can naturally reduce the risk of multiple diseases. It is advised to exercise for at least 30 minutes each day. If exercise is not a part of your routine, check with your doctor and start with some basics.

3. Manage your cholesterol levels

Poor cholesterol levels are bad for your overall health. It can mainly affect your heart health. Eat a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables to maintain cholesterol. Also, try to avoid foods high in fats, processed foods and foods with added sugar

4. Lower your blood sugar levels

Diabetes is a common risk factor of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. If you are a diabetic you need to manage your blood sugar levels to control the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can contribute to better blood sugar levels.

5. Choose a healthy diet

What you eat affects your body both internally and externally. Choose foods which are high in fibre. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet. Whole grains can also be added to your diet.

