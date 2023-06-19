Liver: Cases Of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Diseases Are Increasing; Here's How You Can Lower Your Risk

Stress can cause inflammation in your body and cause NAFLD

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition that affects millions of people around the world. It occurs when fat accumulates in the liver and causes inflammation or damage to liver cells. The disease can progress to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a more severe form of the condition that can lead to cirrhosis and other serious health problems. However, there are some trips you can take to lower your risk of developing NAFLD.

Tips to reduce the risk of NAFLD:

1. Maintain a healthy diet

A healthy diet can help you reduce your risk of NAFLD by reducing the amount of fat in your liver. You should eat a diet low in saturated and trans fats and high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Also, avoid high-calorie, processed foods and sugary drinks.

2. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help reduce the amount of fat in your liver and improve your overall health. It is recommended that you exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, five times a week. You can engage in activities that you enjoy, such as walking, swimming, or cycling.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight or obese increases your risk of developing NAFLD. Losing weight through a healthy diet and regular exercise can help reduce your risk of developing the condition.

4. Avoid alcohol and smoking

Alcohol and smoking can cause damage to your liver and increase your risk of developing NAFLD. If you drink alcohol, avoid excessive consumption and try to limit your intake to one or two drinks per day. If you smoke, try to quit.

5. Manage your diabetes and high blood pressure

If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, it is important to manage these conditions to reduce your risk of developing NAFLD.

6. Reduce stress

Stress can cause inflammation in your body, which can contribute to the development of NAFLD. Try to reduce stress in your life by engaging in relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.

7. Get enough sleep

Lack of sleep can increase your risk of developing NAFLD. Aim to get seven to eight hours of sleep per night.

8. Drink green tea

Green tea contains antioxidants that can help protect your liver from damage. You can drink green tea as a beverage or take it in supplement form.

9. Take vitamin E supplements

Vitamin E can help reduce inflammation in your liver and protect against oxidative stress. You can take vitamin E supplements if recommended by your doctor.

10. Consult your doctor

If you are at risk of developing NAFLD, it is important to consult your doctor. They can recommend lifestyle changes or prescribe medication to help reduce your risk and treat the condition if necessary.

In conclusion, Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. However, there are several trips you can take to help reduce your risk of developing the condition. Maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, avoiding alcohol and smoking, managing your diabetes and high blood pressure, and consulting your doctor are all important steps you can take to reduce your risk of developing NAFLD.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.