Lack Of Sleep Could Lead To 'Silent Epidemic', Say Experts

The importance of physical fitness, a healthy diet, and exercise are frequently discussed. However, people undervalue and disregard the need to get enough sleep. Adequate sleep is crucial for general well-being along with mental and physical health. Having good sleep hygiene increases life satisfaction and productivity, particularly in the early years of life. However, more than one-third of adults fail to get seven to eight hours of sleep, which can have a shocking effect on the human body.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which affects more than one in four adult Americans, can result from sleep deprivation. Some doctors have dubbed this disorder a "silent epidemic", as per a report in Fox News.

NAFLD is identified by the presence of fat in the liver. In addition to metabolic risk factors like high blood pressure, high triglycerides, type 2 diabetes, and obstructive sleep apnea, weight gain is the main cause, according to Ibrahim Hanouneh, a gastroenterologist from MNGI Digestive Health in Minnesota. It is also known as the “silent epidemic” since it has no other symptoms. “Heavy alcohol consumption can also lead to fatty liver, but NAFL refers to fatty liver that occurs in the setting of metabolic syndrome and weight gain in the absence of heavy alcohol consumption — hence the name ‘non-alcoholic,'” he told Fox News Digital.

Mr Hanouneh said, “In some studies, fatty liver has affected 25% to 33% of the general population — almost one out of four individuals — but the vast majority of individuals have no symptoms at all, particularly in the early stages.” Some people may experience symptoms like exhaustion, memory loss, and abdominal pain. The disease is also linked to an increased risk of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

According to several studies, inadequate sleep has been associated with weight gain, increased appetite, and poor blood sugar regulation. “Insulin resistance is a major risk factor for abnormal amounts of fat in the liver,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, co-author of "Regenerative Health" and registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

She pointed out that postmenopausal women are especially vulnerable. According to a study, those with low sleep duration had higher insulin levels than the general population. “The stress on the body caused by a lack of sleep can cause adverse metabolic changes that ultimately may lead to NAFLD. Type 2 diabetics have a significant increase in risk of developing NAFLD,” she said.

According to her, one needs to get proper sleep to help with weight management. “That means going to bed and waking up at the same time on weekdays and weekends,” Ms Kirkpatrick told Fox News Digital.