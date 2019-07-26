World Hepatitis Day 2019: 5 Foods Damaging Your Liver

World Hepatitis Day: Living a healthy lifestyle is important for preventing hepatitis and a healthy liver

Highlights Maintain a healthy weight for a healthy liver Aerated drinks and sodas can be bad for your liver Quit alcohol to prevent fatty liver disease

World Hepatitis Day will be observed on July 28. Viral hepatitis B and C affect as much as 325 million people across the world. It is also known to cause 1.4 million deaths in a year. It is the second major killer infectious disease after tuberculosis. 9 times people are affected by hepatits than HIV. On World Hepatitise Day, the idea is to spread awareness about the fact that hepatitis is preventable and treatable. Hepatitis C, is in fact curable. 80% people, however, still lack prevention, testing and treatment services. On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed the theme, "Invest in eliminating hepatitis".

World Hepatitis Day: What is hepatitis?

Hepatitis is referred to an inflammatory condition of the liver. It is usually caused by a viral infection. Hepatitis can also occur as a secondary result of drugs, toxins, alcohol and certain medications. You can also get autoimmune hepatitis, which is a disease that occurs when the body makes antibodies against liver tissue.

You can be at risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in case you are overweight or obese. Extra fat in can build up on liver cells and lead to NAFLD. People with diabetes are also at risk of NAFLD. Living a healthy lifestyle can prevent fatty liver disease and also help you lose weight and get healthier and prevent hepatitis.

Also read: Who Is At Risk For Hepatitis?

Following are some foods that can damage your liver and increase risk of hepatitis

1. Sugar

Too much sugar is not just bad for your teeth, blood sugar and weight, it can also damage your liver. Liver uses fructose to make fat. Consumption of refined sugar from sugary foods and desserts can lead to build up of fatty liver, thus resulting in fatty liver disease. Sugar consumption must be avoided as much as possible.

Excessive sugar consumption is bad for your liver

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Herbal supplements

According to WebMD, some herbal supplements can have detrimental effect on your liver. Make sure you talk to your doctor before going ahead with herbal or any other kind of supplements.

Also read: Symptoms And Treatments For Hepatitis

3. Aerated drinks

Aerated drinks can damage you in more ways than you can imagine. Research has shown that people who drink aerated drinks regularly are at risk of NAFLD and poor liver health. Aerated drinks are packed with sugar. Give up drinking soft drinks, aerated drinks and even energy drinks for a healthy liver and body weight.

4. Trans fats

Junk foods and deep-fried foods that you buy from outside are likely to be filled with trans fats that can cause damage to your liver. A diet high in trans fats can make you gain weight and increases risks of fatty liver disease.

A diet high in trans fats can be bad for your liver and overall health

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Here's Why Liver Disease Happens; Know The Tips For Prevention

5. Quit alcohol

The top cause of fatty liver disease is increased intake of alcohol. No amount of alcohol is good for your health. It harms you liver health, mental health and physical health. Quit drinking and smoking for better liver heath and overall health.

This World Hepatitis Day, pledge to live a healthy lifestyle for a healthy liver and to prevent hepatitis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.