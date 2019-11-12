Heart Health: Boost Good Cholesterol Levels With These Foods And Control The Risk Of Heart Diseases

Heart health: Fibre rich foods can help you control bad cholesterol levels

Healthy cholesterol levels are extremely important for your overall health. Poor cholesterol levels can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Many habits like poor dietary habits and sedentary lifestyle can disturb your cholesterol levels. When levels of bad cholesterol increase, plaque deposition starts in the arteries which restricts the blood flow and increases your risk of heart diseases. Certain changes in diet can help you promote good cholesterol and help you control bad cholesterol. Along with some healthy lifestyle changes like weight management, not smoking and regular exercise, here are some foods which you can add to your diet to promote good cholesterol inside your body.

Heart health: Foods to increase good cholesterol

1. Olive oil

Fats should be an essential part of diet. You can use olive oil instead as a healthy fat in your diet. The oil uses for cooking also affects your health in various ways. Use olive oil for cooking and other purposes. Extra virgin olive oil is also a healthy choice. But make sure that you use it in moderation and do not overconsume the oil.

2. High fibre fruits

Fruits should be an essential part of your diet. Fruits are loaded with essential nutrients. High-fibre fruits can help you control bad cholesterol and will also promote the levels of good cholesterol. Some of the fruits which are loaded with fibre that can be added to your diet include- apples, pears, oranges or bananas.

3. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are extremely healthy for heart and digestion. Flaxseeds are loaded with fibre which can help you promote good cholesterol levels. Flaxseeds can be used as a topping on salads, soups, smoothies, yogurt, dips and many more. You can also consume flaxseed oil to promote healthy cholesterol levels.

4. Nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. Most nuts are healthy for the heart and promote good cholesterol. A handful of nuts can provide you multiple essential nutrients. You can choose almonds, peanuts, pistachios, Brazil nuts and others. But do not overconsume nuts are they are high in calories.

5. Fatty fishes

Fatty fishes are high in omega-3 fatty acids. It can help you lower bad cholesterol. Fatty fishes can help you reduce the risk of many diseases. Consumption of omega-3 fatty fishes can help you boost heart health.

