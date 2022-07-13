10 Foods That Reduce Your Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases

Beans reduce blood pressure and lower cholesterol

Different organs play different roles in our bodies. Every organ plays an integral role and significantly affects our health. A good heart means long and healthy life. However, as we age, our organs start to deteriorate.

Keeping good care of one's health can help maintain a healthy heart and body. What we eat, our lifestyle, and how often we exercise, all influence our health. While certain foods can cause cardiovascular diseases, some may reduce the risk of the same.

What we eat can help us maintain the good health of our hearts. In this article, we list foods you need to add to your diet if you want to reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases.

10 Foods that make you less prone to cardiovascular diseases:

1. Whole grains

Whole grains such as wheat, oats, quinoa, brown rice, etc. are very beneficial in maintaining the good health of our health. Whole grains are abundant in fibre and protein. They are also rich in carbohydrates that have been proven to reduce the risk of coronary diseases.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables more commonly known as green leafy vegetables are a great source of iron and various other nutrients. The iron in these vegetables helps in the production of red blood cells. Common examples of cruciferous vegetables are broccoli, spinach, lettuce, cauliflower, kale, etc.

3. Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as salmon and tuna are a great addition to your diet if you want to maintain the good health of your heart. You can also consume fish oil to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

4. Avocados

An avocado is a plant-based option if you wish to increase your intake of healthy fats. Healthy fats unlike fatty foods, increase good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol. They improve the absorption of other nutrients the body may be needing.

5. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is a great source of antioxidants. This superfood is also abundant in various other vitamins and minerals. Many studies show, that consuming dark chocolate significantly reduces one's risk of developing coronary diseases.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil is a much healthier alternative to various other oils and butter. Olive oil may help reduce cholesterol. It is also rich in antioxidants which instantly promote better overall health. It may also help treat hypertension.

7. Berries

Berries are a delicious alternative to candies and other high-sugar foods that may increase one's risk of developing heart-related diseases. Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, etc. are also rich in antioxidants that protect our body from external damage.

8. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a great fruit for people that suffer from blood pressure issues. Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants called lycopene. This antioxidant protects and fights off toxins that may affect our heart and the overall body.

9. Nuts

Nuts are another great source of healthy fats. They are also abundant in various other nutrients. They are also rich in fibre. All these components make help lower bad cholesterol.

10. Beans

Beans are rich in fibre and play a crucial role in the proper digestion of our food. Beans have been proven to reduce bad cholesterol. Beans have also been proven to reduce high blood pressure and may also reduce inflammation.

In conclusion, eating foods that are healthy and nutrient-rich is the key to maintaining a long and healthy life. Our heart contributes significantly to maintaining our health. Hence, it is important for us to keep good care of it. Along with this, you must also engage in physical activities to make sure your body gets the exercise it requires. Exercising also promotes better cardiovascular health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.