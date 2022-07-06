10 Superfoods To Improve Heart Health At 50

Walnuts and other nuts help maintain our heart's health as we age

As we age, our organs go through wear and tear over time. This wear and tear may not be completely avoidable but can be slowed down. What we eat significantly Influences our health and can help slow down this ageing.

Superfoods are foods that contain exceptional nutritive value and provide various benefits to our bodies. Superfoods can help maintain better heart health. These foods can help maintain better heart health for people over the age of 50.

Superfoods for heart health at 50:

1. Whole grains

Unlike refined grains, whole grains provide much more benefits to the body, especially the heart. While refined foods increase the risk of heart diseases, whole grains protect the heart against general wear and tear.

2. Dark chocolate

Eating foods rich in antioxidants ensures your body and heart stay protected against toxins present around us. Dark chocolate is abundant in antioxidants and also rich in essential minerals that improve the heart's functioning.

3. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables also known as green leafy vegetables include lettuce, cabbage, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, and so on. These vegetables are rich in fibre, and various other nutrients and promote better functioning of the muscles.

4. Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, etc. are a great source of protein and healthy fats. The body requires protein for various functions. Along with this, healthy fats help absorb other vitamins the body requires to function properly.

5. Nuts

Nuts are one of the most nutritious superfoods. They are packed with nutrients and improve various functions in the body. Studies have shown, that walnuts can shield one against many coronary diseases.

6. Tomatoes

As mentioned under dark chocolate, an antioxidant-rich diet protects us against external radicals and toxins. Tomatoes reduce inflammation and have been proven to reduce symptoms of various coronary diseases.

7. Olive oil

Olive oil is another food abundant in antioxidants. Various oils may increase one's risk of developing coronary diseases while olive oil can help reduce it. A significant improvement was shown in the heart health of people that started using olive oil in their diet.

8. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese more commonly known as paneer is a great food to add to your diet if you want to maintain a healthy heart. We start losing our bone density past the age of 35. If you wish to maintain a healthy heart at 50, it is important to consume nutrient-rich foods in abundance.

9. Legumes

One of the most common heart diseases in people over 50 is cholesterol. Legumes such as lentils, beans, and chickpeas have been proven to reduce cholesterol. They are also rich in essential minerals iron, magnesium, and potassium which help in our body's functioning.

10. Berries

Berries are rich in fibre, vista ins, and antioxidants. These components maintain and improve the health of our hearts. Post 40 you should be very careful about your diet. Berries such as strawberries and blueberries act as great snacks and substitutes for unhealthy candies and sugary foods.

It is ideal to incorporate these superfoods into your diet to ensure you have a healthy and disease-free heart. Besides this, we also encourage you to exercise regularly. Exercise has been proven to reduce the risk for various chronic and acute heart-related diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.