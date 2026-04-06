1 In 5 Pregnant Women In Northeast India Vitamin B1 Deficient: See Signs, Risks, How To Treat

A recent study has revealed a concerning health issue among women in Northeast India. One in five pregnant women in Northeast India's Barak Valley region lacks enough vitamin B1, also known as thiamine. This deficiency poses serious health risks to both mothers and their babies. Vitamin B1 is an essential nutrient for energy metabolism which converts carbohydrates into energy for the brain and nervous system. It is also essential for the heart, nerves and muscles. If your body doesn't have enough vitamin B1, it can lead to beriberi, a disease that causes weakness, swelling, and even heart failure. Pregnant women need more thiamine because their bodies work harder to nourish the growing baby.

The Study Findings

Researchers from the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition surveyed 1,083 pregnant and breastfeeding women across 120 villages in Barak Valley. Blood tests showed 20.6% were thiamine deficient. Their cells weren't getting enough of this vital nutrient. This region in Assam relies heavily on polished white rice as the main food, which is consumed daily by over 96% of women.

Why Does The Deficiency Happen?

Polished rice loses most of its thiamine during milling, and long-stored rice worsens the problem. Women eating this rice were three times more likely to be deficient. Washing rice multiple times before cooking, a common habit, rinses away even more of this water-soluble vitamin. On a positive note, women who ate traditional fermented fish or fish paste had lower deficiency rates, showing these local foods provide natural protection.

The study said, "On the other side of the equation, women who regularly consumed fermented fish or fish paste - a traditional food in the region - were less likely to be deficient. This suggests that preserving and eating these traditional fermented foods may offer some natural protection."

The study also said, "Hospital records and outbreak investigations from the Barak Valley indicate that approximately one in five infant deaths in this region is attributed to suspected beriberi - a disease caused entirely by the mother's lack of thiamine. A baby cannot protect itself from this. It depends completely on its mother's nutrition. Every mother who goes into pregnancy or breastfeeding with enough thiamine is a baby protected from a death that should never happen."

The lead investigator, Dr Mahesh Kumar Mummadi, a medical scientist in the Clinical Epidemiology Division at ICMR-NIN, said the deficiency burden uncovered by the study is entirely preventable.

Signs Of Vitamin B1 Deficiency

Common signs of thiamine deficiency, according to Cleveland Clinic, includes:

Balance issues

Blurred vision

Confusion

Delirium

Fatigue

Hallucinations

Irritability

Loss of appetite

Mental impairment

Nausea and vomiting

Tingling and burning in your arms and legs

Short-term memory issues

Risks Of Vitamin B1 Deficiency

Some of the complications that can happen due to vitamin B12 deficiency are:

Brain damage (encephalopathy)

Cognitive impairment

Coma

Congestive heart failure

Loss of coordination (ataxia)

Nerve damage (can be permanent in severe cases)

Memory loss

Muscle atrophy (reduced muscle mass)

Ways To Treat And Prevent Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency is usually treated by replenishing the vitamin through supplements or injections, along with dietary changes. Here are some ways to treat the deficiency.

B12 supplements: High-dose oral vitamin B12 tablets are effective for many people, even with mild-to-moderate deficiency because intestinal absorption improves with higher doses. These are convenient and can often replace injections. B12 injections: Injections are preferred in severe deficiency, especially when there are neurological symptoms such as numbness, tingling, or balance problems. They allow correction of B12 levels and are usually given repeatedly at first, then spaced out once symptoms improve. Treat underlying absorption problems: If deficiency is caused by anemia, gastric surgery, or bowel disease, ongoing B1 injections are needed for life in some cases. Identifying and managing the root cause helps prevent recurrence. B12-rich diet: Including animal-based foods such as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy can help maintain B12 levels and prevent mild deficiency. For vegetarians and vegans, regular intake of B12-fortified foods is important. Regular monitoring and follow-up: Regular blood tests can help confirm that treatment is working and that levels are stable. People at high risk (older adults, vegans, those on long-term acid-blockers) should get their levels checked regularly and adjust supplementation.

Dr. Mummadi said, "The tools to address it exist. Thiamine needs to be explicitly included in India's maternal nutrition strategy - not treated as a problem of the past."

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