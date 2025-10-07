Video: Huge Traffic Jam In Gurugram, Flight Advisories In Delhi After Heavy Rain

Heavy rain caused a massive traffic jam in Gurugram this evening. A video shows never-ending rows of cars, moving at a snail's pace, spanning several kilometres.

Along with traffic jams, flight operations were also disrupted due to the heavy rainfall. As many as 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to the heavy rain. Out of the 15 flights, eight were diverted to Jaipur, five to Lucknow and two to Chandigarh.

Following the heavy downpour, the Delhi airport said in a statement, "Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience."

The India Meteorological Department had issued yellow and orange alerts earlier on Tuesday, cautioning about moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning in the region, according to IANS.

The IMD said that under the influence of the western disturbance, heavy rainfall is likely over Northwest India on Tuesday.

This comes just a month after heavy rain had caused 7-8 kilometre-long traffic jams in early September, with passengers getting stuck for over three hours. Videos of the traffic jam and waterlogging had gone viral on social media and drew heavy criticism from the public.

Several roads remained filled with water, and key areas, including Agrasen Chowk, Sector 15, Mehrauli Road, and Old Delhi Road, saw significant water accumulation, PTI reported. This resulted in a dozen underpasses, including Bajghera, being closed, restricting vehicular movement.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had deployed pumps and its full workforce to drain water from key roads and residential areas.

"Our teams are on the ground and are working to drain the waterlogged areas," said MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

