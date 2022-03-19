National Security Guard Cop Shoots Self Dead In Gurugram

The man allegedly died by suicide around 5 pm Friday evening, said police. (Representational)

A head constable of the National Security Guard (NSG) allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at the NSG camp, police said on Saturday.

The man allegedly died by suicide around 5 pm Friday evening.

They said they also found a suicide note, which was incomplete and failed to specify the reason for the suicide.

The victim, identified as Vikram (35), a resident of Rohtak, was posted in the housekeeping staff of the Punjab Regiment.

He had come to the NSG on deputation in 2020 and was living with his wife and two children in the NSG campus.

After the incident, the condition of the wife of the deceased also deteriorated and she was rushed to hospital, police said.

"The cause behind the suicide is not clear yet as before committing suicide he had written something in a diary page but it is not clear," said police.

"We also spoke to his wife who said the deceased did not suffer from any problem," said Manesar Police Station SHO Pankaj Singh.

"No complaint has been given by the family. The body was handed over to his relatives after a post mortem today and a probe is on," he added.