Gurugram Techie Takes Man She Met On Bumble To Hotel, Tries To Extort Rs 2 Lakh, Arrested

Police arrested a female IT employee on charges of extorting a man by making false allegations of molestation against him, police said on Thursday.

The woman demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, who she befriended on a dating app, with the help of an accomplice, police said. Cops caught the the woman's accomplice red-handed during the exchange of money on Wednesday, they said.

Police said an FIR was registered against the duo at DLF Phase 3 Police Station. The duo have duped 12 other people so far, and had made false rape and molestation charges against five people in the past, they said.

According to the police, the accused are identified as Binita Kumari (27), a native of Bihar, and Mahesh Phogat (30), a resident of Bhaloth village in Rohtak district.

The accused woman is an employee of a IT company in the city, while Phogat worked at an NGO, police said. According to police, the two connected over dating app Bumble. On May 28, the woman took the victim to a hotel in Sector 23 area. She forced him to drink beer, but feeling like something was wrong, he refused to drink and left the hotel. Later, the woman called him and said he misbehaved with her and molested her. She also threatened to lodge a police complaint against him. Phogat, then, called the victim and demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle the issue but agreed for a payment of Rs 2 lakh, police said.

The victim gave the duo Rs 50,000, assured to give the rest of the money soon, and approached the police for help, they said. City police laid a trap to nab the duo.

"As per the plan the victim called the woman to take the rest of the money at Maulsari Market near Sai Temple where Mahesh Phogat was caught red handed accepting money. Later, the woman Binita Kumari was arrested from U block in DLF-3, Gurugram," ACP Kaushik said.

Rs 50,000 paid by the victim as part of the extortion deal and two mobiles were recovered from the duo's possession, the officer said.

"She has registered four false cases of rape and molestation in the past. Both were produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody," he said.

