In recent years, the artificial intelligence (AI) trend has taken over social media platforms and has become the latest viral craze. From diagnosing diseases to delivering speeches, AI has evolved so much that it even converses with users and offers solutions to their problems. Now, in a detailed X post, user @infinozz revealed how boredom led him to an "evil idea" - using AI to generate images of a woman and setting up a fake Bumble profile in Bengaluru.

In his post, the user shared that he used OpenAI's new GPT-4o image generation tool to create ultra-realistic images of a woman. "I got bored and decided to play with ChatGPT's new 4o image generation tool. Made some super realistic AI-generated pics of a girl. Then came the evil idea: 'Why not make a Bumble profile in Bangalore with it?', and then..." the user wrote.

He shared that within just two hours, the fake profile got over 2,700 likes, at least 100 right swipes and received multiple compliments from unsuspecting users. "My phone literally had a seizure, tun tun tun tun every second," he wrote, adding, "guys offered me ice-creams, concert tickets, and what not. men loneliness epidemic? Nah, it's a full blown apocalypse."

He also revealed that it took approximately 12 hours for Bumble to detect and remove the profile. He also attached screenshots of the AI-generated woman's image and notifications he received on the fake profile. He called the overall experience "scary". "Imagine if I actually matched someone and got them to send food, gifts, or pay rent lmao," he wrote.

The X user concluded the post saying, "People out here SIMPING for pixels. anyways, ai is powerful & men are lonely. (attaching images for reference)"

Since being shared, the X thread has garnered thousands of views and likes. It has also sparked a discussion online about the use of AI.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "ethically shaky, technically wild. feels like catfishing 2.0 meets a Black Mirror pilot."

"I am more concerned about the fact that how easy it is to fool these platforms and make accounts out of anything," commented another. "I'm more interested into how it took Bumble 12 hours to shut it down and what was the reason for it? Do they use any explainable algorithm/logic or parameters or was it simply an "AI generated" flag?? If so, why 12 hrs?" questioned a third user.

"This is not just about AI-it's a stark reflection of the demand-supply gap in dating apps. It's 80-20 out there," expressed one user. "Remember, dating apps are designed to keep you hooked. The odds of finding genuine love there are far slimmer than in real life," said another.