Man Leaves Rs 64,000 Per Month Noida Flat, Moves To Goa And Pays Only...

An X user who shifted from Noida to Goa says he is much happier in the beach state, where he pays Rs 19,000 per month as rent. The user, who goes by Raj on the microblogging site, shared a picture of his Noida apartment last year for which he used to pay Rs 64,000 a month as rent. The image showed an unappealing view from the apartment. In the caption, he sarcastically wrote, "Paying 64k in Noida to work from the balcony and enjoy this dreamy view".

Now, in the latest update, Raj revealed that he moved from Noida to Goa and now pays only Rs 19,000 per month as rent for his apartment. He also shared a picture showing his view from his Goa apartment that comes with a covered patio, overlooking a bunch of trees. "Update: moved to Goa. 19k/month rent is so worth it," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Update: moved to Goa. 19k/month rent is so worth it 🌴 https://t.co/GENPSIa7bz pic.twitter.com/RgF5VAd1uA — Raj (@rajgoesout) April 13, 2025

In the comments section, Raj also revealed that he moved to the beach state only two weeks ago, and his experience so far has been nice. When asked if he has faced any hostility from locals, he said he hasn't faced any so far.

"I just came here 2 weeks back and got an apartment last week - so can't comment on healthcare. But haven't faced any hostility from anyone so far," commented Raj.

Also Read | Viral Video Of Pakistani Influencer Kissing Chained Tiger Divides Internet

Another user asked, "How's wifi and electricity situation, bro? All good with locals?" To this, Raj said, "Yes, thankfully they have an inverter and a decent wifi was already installed by the owner."

Meanwhile, others in the comments section shared varied reactions. "Welcome to Goa, I moved here from Noida in December 2023 though I had my own apartment in Noida. I'm paying 15k here in South Goa for a 2 BHK fully furnished apartment!" shared one user.

"That looks amazing. You're gonna have some best time," commented another.

"Nice, I made this move a month ago as well," shared a third user.