Viral Video Of Pakistani Influencer Kissing Chained Tiger Divides Internet

In Pakistan, keeping exotic animals, including leopards and tigers, as pets is a growing trend. Despite Pakistan's Wildlife Protection Laws prohibiting private ownership of exotic animals, enforcement remains lax, allowing the illicit trade to thrive. Now, a Pakistani content creator known for his shocking videos featuring exotic animals has once again divided the internet. In his latest video shared on Instagram, Lahore-based Nouman Hassan is seen attempting to kiss a chained tiger. The tiger remains calm throughout the interaction. However, Mr Hassan's stunt has sparked a wave of criticism, with many calling it unsafe, dangerous, unethical and outright disturbing.

Take a look at the video below:

The video was shared on Instagram a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 230,000 views. In the comments section, while some users cheered on Mr Hassan's daring attitude, most viewers were alarmed by what they saw.

"This is dangerous," wrote one user. "I was scared just watching this clip," remarked another.

"Wild animals need to be respected," said a third user. "Tigers are not pets," commented one user.

Meanwhile, the same content creator was previously seen riding a massive tiger. The video showed him nonchalantly sitting on the back of the massive tiger, guiding it through an open area. The background also showcased two cages, one confining a lion and the other a lioness, raising additional concerns about the animals' living conditions.

In another video, Mr Hassan was seen calmly petting a cheetah sitting beside him on a couch. However, the animal quickly reacted, scratching him, forcing the content creator to leap up and move away. This video was widely criticised online, with many users questioning why such animals were being kept in domestic spaces for content.

Estimates suggest over 100 tigers are kept as pets in Pakistan, with many smuggled from neighbouring countries or bred in captivity. These captive tigers often face inhumane conditions, inadequate care, and poor living conditions, posing significant risks to their well-being.