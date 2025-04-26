This Viral AI Video Shows Indian Desserts Like You've Never Seen Before

AI is truly taking over the internet. From stunning art to creative designs and everything you can imagine, it is popping up everywhere. And let's be honest, you have probably seen those viral AI food videos too. Some of them look so tempting, you can almost taste them through the screen. We recently stumbled upon one such video that is sure to steal your heart. Posted by the Instagram page @jayprints, it showcases some of our favourite Indian desserts, reimagined beautifully with the magic of AI. The internet is obsessed and we have no doubt you will be too.

The video kicks off with a gorgeous shot of a mango lassi, and trust us, it looks absolutely dreamy. Next, you see rich badam milk being poured into a glass, setting the tone for a true dessert journey. There is also a glimpse of a woman carefully preparing sweet paan bites, followed by mouth-watering visuals of mango kulfi, falooda, gajar ka halwa, gulab jamun, creamy kheer, and even crispy jalebis. The caption perfectly sums it up: "India's desserts: mango lassi swirls, badam milk rivers, sweet paan bites, mango kulfi chills, falooda layers, carrot halwa glows. What's your favourite Indian dessert?"

The stunning video captivated internet users, leaving them in awe of its beauty. Many were left speechless, expressing how mesmerizing and visually striking it was. It quickly became the talk of the online world, with everyone sharing their admiration for the incredible artwork. One person commented, "Amazing artwork," while another called it "so beautiful" and "so soothing to watch." Many expressed their admiration, with one saying, "I love your work, bro," and another adding, "I've never seen such beautiful effects."

Some even inquired, "Are you guys hiring? I really want this job!" The praise kept coming, with one person noting, "One reel outdoes another," while another simply said, "So beautiful!" Many were left in awe, with comments like, "Very, very attractive," "Wow, so mesmerizing," and "Fantastic, mouth-watering. What a wonderful talent."

What do you think of this AI video of Indian desserts? Let us know in the comments!