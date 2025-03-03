Techie Claims He Got 111 Bumble Matches At Bengaluru Airport In 10 Minutes, Shares Tips

A Bengaluru man has claimed that he received more than 100 matches on the dating app Bumble within a mere 10-minute span while using it at the Bengaluru airport. The internet is abuzz with disbelief after he shared his fascinating story on X. To validate his claim, Ankit shared a screenshot of his matches, leaving social media stunned. The screenshot displays the "Chats" section, showcasing "Your matches" with an impressive count of 111. Ankit discreetly covered the profile pictures of his matches with emojis, maintaining their anonymity.

"10 minutes of bored swiping at Bangalore airport is all you need," his caption on X read.

See the post here:

10 minutes of bored swiping at Bangalore airport is all you need. pic.twitter.com/P5MAKs5s3O — Ankit (@kingofknowwhere) March 2, 2025

In a follow-up post, he shared his strategic approach to maximizing matches. He advocated for a data-driven method, using premium features to swipe only on those who have already liked him. Profile pictures play a crucial role, with images featuring horses, European travel, and bright lighting conveying sophistication and wealth.

He also emphasised the importance of highlighting professional and educational backgrounds, using creative descriptions to generate curiosity. A neutral and confident expression in photos helps create a balanced first impression, according to him.

"In general getting clicked where everyone is getting clicked is a bad idea. Cultural context and sustainable sources of attention are more suitable. If you're in Bangalore, pictures from Europe work. If you're in Europe pictures from Bangalore work. 4. Your bio comes last. But your profession and college come first. Be creative there," he wrote.

The techie, who works in AI, warned against over-selling oneself, suggesting that downplaying achievements naturally appear more attractive than an overtly curated persona. By applying basic colour theory, location-based photo selection, and a thoughtful approach to profile creation, Ankit claims to have achieved remarkable success on dating apps.

Honestly 100/ Hour is pretty reasonable number of matches. 4 of my students are doing 600-700/ day. Here is how anyone can do it. (My preference are women 21+)

1. Don't swipe. Buy premium. Swipe only on people who swipe on you. This keeps your likelihood to match (elo) as 100%… https://t.co/25oofLBTdf — Ankit (@kingofknowwhere) March 2, 2025

Reacting to the post, one user said, "This is actually pretty solid advice." Another wrote, "You can launch a full-fledged course on how to get matches on dating apps."

A third commented, "My brain can never fathom a man getting so many likes tbh."