Man Streams Suicide On Instagram, Wife Says Woman Friend 'Tortured' Him

The police have registered a case against the friend (Representational)

A 35-year-old man in Gurugram allegedly died by suicide while he was live-streaming on Instagram from a hotel room, the police said. The man has been identified as Vikram, they added.

His wife, Neeru, has accused a woman of blackmailing him and forcing him to take the step.

In her complaint, Neeru, a native of Hisar, claimed Vikram was invited to a hotel in Sector 38 by his friend Anshi to celebrate her birthday.

"At the hotel, my husband was forced to die by suicide and stream it live on Instagram. She was constantly blackmailing Vikram and demanding money from him. She had some objectionable videos of them which she threatened to make upload online. She tortured Vikram twice and forced him to kill himself," Neeru said in her complaint, according to the police.

The couple lived with their two children in Gurugram's Rajendra Park area, she said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the female friend under the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide, the police said.

"An FIR has been registered against Anshi, a native of Himachal Pradesh, as per the complaint. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said Inspector Subhash Chand.