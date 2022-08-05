Gurgaon Salon Employee Harasses Minor During Head Massage, Arrested: Cops

The incident took place in the Sector 56 area here on Wednesday afternoon.

A salon employee was arrested for allegedly molesting a teenage girl here, police said.

The man inappropriately touched the 16-year-old girl during a head massage at the salon, they said.

The incident took place in the Sector 56 area here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Initially, the girl, a school student, kept mum about the matter but told about it to her mother later, they said.

The parents of the girl went to the salon and confronted the employee who accepted his mistake, police said.

They later approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered against the man under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested, police said.

“The accused confessed for the same and he was released on police bail. He joined the investigation and a probe is on. Further action will be taken as per the law,” Station House Officer of Sector 56 police station Amit Kumar said.

