Gurgaon Man Molests Woman On Bus, Flees After Biting Her Thumb: Police

Station House Officer (SHO) Jai Prakash said police have identified the accused (Representational)

A man allegedly molested a woman on a bus and fled away after biting her thumb when other passengers tried to rescue her, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the woman, who works at an automobile showroom in Gurugram's Sector-18, was on her way home, they said.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation), 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at Bilaspur police station.

On Friday evening, the woman, after her duty, boarded a private bus from IFFCO Chowk. When she reached Panchgaon Chowk around 7.30 pm, a co-passenger started staring at her and abused her, police said citing the complaint.

"He molested me on the bus near Bilaspur Chowk and did not stop even after I protested. When other passengers came to my help, he pulled my hand and fled after biting my thumb and he also threatened to kill me," the woman told police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jai Prakash said police have identified the accused, who is a resident of Bilaspur Kalan. He is missing now, but will be caught soon, said Inspector Jai Prakash.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)