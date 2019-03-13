2 Arrested Allegedly For Molesting Woman In Gurgaon

The Gurgaon police arrested two persons for allegedly molesting a woman. (Representational)

The Gurgaon police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly molesting a woman in Manesar, a police officer said.

Rajesh Kumar, 24, and Inderjeet, 28, were arrested from Manesar area. They had on Monday allegedly molested the woman, he said.

"During interrogation, Rajesh disclosed that he knew the victim and had borrowed some money from her. He called her to Manesar on the pretext of returning the money where the two molested her," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"Both the accused persons were inebriated condition during the crime," Mr Bokan added.