Gurugram Man Run Over By Neighbour In Hyundai Creta After Parking Dispute

A 28-year-old man was killed after being run over by his neighbour in Gurugram over a parking dispute, police said. The man's brother and mother were also injured in the incident, which took place on late Sunday night.

Rishabh Jasuja, returning from work, had parked his car outside the residence of Manoj Bharadwaj, a resident of Sector 49. This seemingly innocuous act ignited a heated confrontation between Manoj and the Jasuja brothers.

According to eyewitnesses, Manoj, embroiled in previous altercations with Rishabh over parking, confronted the brothers as they stepped out of their residence to investigate the commotion. Allegedly, Manoj attacked both Rishabh and his brother Ranjak with sticks before deliberately ramming his Hyundai Creta into them. Rishabh succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Ranjak was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition.

The assailant fled the scene immediately after the incident. Gurugram police have registered a murder case and launched a search operation to catch the accused.