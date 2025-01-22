Sub-Inspector's Son Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Gurugram

A 35-year-old man, son of a Sub-Inspector, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Ashok Vihar Phase 2 area in Gurugram.

The person who died was identified as Navdeep Singh a resident of Chandan Nagar village in Hisar.

Navdeep's father Krishna Kumar is posted at Barwala Police Station.

Navdeep resided in the rented accommodation in the area and his body was recovered inside his room around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

The matter came to the fore when Navdeep's family contacted the victim, but he did not receive the phone calls.

As their calls went unanswered, they dialled Navdeep's neighbour to check on him.

When the victim's neighbour went to his place, he found Navdeep's body and a bedsheet tied around his neck.

The police were alerted and a case was registered at the Sector-5 police station.

According to the police, Navdeep worked in a private company in Gurugram.

The police were also investigating the role of the Navdeep's wife and brother-in-law in the crime as both have been missing.

"We found strangulation marks around his neck. The body has been sent for an autopsy," the police said.

The police said the cause of the death can be ascertained only after post-mortem

"Navdeep's family said that he was killed by his wife and brother-in-law. Further probe is underway," police said. '

The police said they are investigating the case from all angles, as Navdeep's family alleged that his wife and brother-in-law were harassing him.

He said that further legal steps would be taken after an investigation.

Sources said Navdeep's wife and brother-in-law visited his rented house on Tuesday night and quarrelled with him. The family also accused the victim's wife of mentally harassing him which led to this incident.

