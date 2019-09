Government School Teacher Arrested In Gurgaon For Molesting Girls: Cops

The crime came to light when one of the girls disclosed it to her family, police said (Representational)

A 48-year-old government school teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting girl students, police said on Tuesday.

"The teacher was arrested on Monday soon after the complaint against him was lodged at the Farukhnagar police station," said Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan.

The accused was arrested from his residence in Gurgaon, he added.

"The crime came to light when one of the victims disclosed it to her family. The victim's family later approached the local police," he added.

"The accused teacher confessed to his crime and said he had been molesting girls whenever he found them alone in school. He was produced in a local and remanded to judicial custody," the PRO said.

