Class 9 Boy Shoots Teacher After Being Slapped. Brought Gun In Lunch Box

Gangandeep Singh Kohli teaches physics at a private school in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district. Earlier this week, he had slapped one of his students. On Wednesday, the same student packed a gun in his tiffin box and shot Mr Kohli in the back, police said.

The incident took place at the Guru Nanak school where the teacher sustained a gunshot wound that entered from his back and lodged in his neck. He was rushed to a private hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Dr Mayank Agarwal, who is overseeing his treatment, confirmed that the bullet was removed successfully. He said Mr Kohli's condition is stable and he is expected to be shifted to the ICU for further monitoring.

According to police, the student, identified as Samarath Bajwa, concealed the pistol inside his lunch box and brought it into the classroom. The incident occurred after the mid-morning break, when Mr Kohli was leaving the classroom. Witnesses told police that the boy pulled out the weapon from his tiffin box and fired at the teacher. The student attempted to flee but was caught by other teachers and handed over to the police.

The police have registered a case under Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code against the minor student. Authorities are also investigating how the teenager obtained the firearm. The pistol has been seized.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.