Class 11 Student Accuses Father, Brother Of Sexual Assault In Gurugram

"We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per law," a senior Gurugram police officer said.

A 17-year-old girl in Gurugram was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father and brother, the police said on Monday.

The alleged incident came to light after the class 11 student confided in her school principal and teachers, who then took her to the police station.

The student told her school principal and teachers that she was sexually assaulted by her father and brother. They also allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, the police said on Monday.

After counselling and questioning the girl for nearly four hours, a police complaint or FIR was registered under sections of the POCSO Act at the local police station, they said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)