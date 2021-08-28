Russian Man Held For Killing Woman Compatriot In Goa: Police

Denis Kriuchkov on being questioned confessed to killing the woman (Representational)

A Russian man has been arrested for allegedly killing a compatriot in Siolim village of North Goa, police said on Saturday.

Denis Kriuchkoy (47) was held for killing Ekaterina Titova (34), whose body was found in an apartment last Thursday, an Anjuna police station official said.

"The post mortem conducted in Goa Medical College and Hospital had suggested foul play after which a murder probe was instituted. Kriuchkov on being questioned confessed to killing the woman, also a Russian national," he said.

