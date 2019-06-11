Orange Alert In Goa As Cyclone Vayu Likely To Bring Heavy Rains In Konkan

The department has issued the "orange" warning for Goa in view of the deep depression over East Central and adjoining South East Arabian sea, which has intensified into cyclonic storm.

Goa | | Updated: June 11, 2019 22:28 IST
Goa will receive widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on June 12.


Panaji: 

The onset of cyclone Vayu will bring heavy rains in Goa and the Konkan area for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

"Goa will receive widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on June 12. There will be fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places on June 13 too," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, sea water levels exceeded its usual limit on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to close the shoreline for swimming.

