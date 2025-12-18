Medical Complaints, Dubious Documents: Luthras Evade Goa Police's Questions

Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, the brothers in Goa Police custody over a fire at a nightclub in Goa that killed 25 people, are evading questions posed by the cops, sources told NDTV.

The police sources said that the brothers, who were brought back earlier this week to India from Thailand, were complaining of medical issues every few hours. The Birch by Romeo Lane co-owners were claiming to suffer from Bach, chest or leg pain every few hours despite their medico-legal exam showing no signs of medical issues.

Within 36 hours of being in custody, four medico-legal exams of the Luthra brothers were conducted, as opposed to the 48-hour window set by law to examine those in police custody. This, the sources said, was a tactic being applied by the accused to waste custody time.

Further, discrepancies have been found in the documents pertaining to the Luthra brothers, sources claimed.

When the fire broke out at the nightclub in Arpora on December 6, the Luthra brothers, who were at a wedding in Delhi, planned their escape to Thailand and were on a flight to Phuket by 5.20 am. Sources say that they were contacted while in Thailand to join the probe, a direction they blatantly refused.