Group Of Men From Pune Arrested For Clicking Girl's Photo On Goa Beach Police said clicking photos without consent amounts to outraging one's modesty.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The accused were arrested while trying to flee Goa (Representational) Calangute, Goa: A group of men from Pune who were visiting Goa were arrested today for allegedly harassing a 16-year-old girl and beating up her brother.



Police said that the group, comprising of nine men and two teenagers, were clicking photos of the girl at a shack in north Goa's Baga beach when her brother, 18-year-old, objected. Their parents were nearby and were having food.



"When the boy objected to the group taking photos of his sister, they allegedly slapped and beat him," Calangute police station's Jivba Dalvi said, quoting a complaint filed by the victims' parents.



Police said clicking photos without consent amounts to outraging one's modesty.



Following the complaint, the accused were arrested while trying to flee. Two of the 11 accused, aged 15, were sent to a state-run protection home.



"The mobile phone used to click pictures of the girl was confiscated and will be sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis," Mr Dalvi said.



(With inputs from agencies)



