Man Kills Wife Over Dowry In UP's Ghaziabad: Police

An FIR has been lodged under the Dowry Prohibition Act by the victim's parents. (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman was shot dead on Tuesday by her husband for not bringing in enough dowry post their marriage in Raj Nagar Extension area, the police said.

Sarika (24), a native of Upawali village of Budhana tehsil in Muzaffarnagar district, got married to Kuldeep alias Mintoo in February last year.

She was regularly harassed for not getting more dowry from her parents and the couple used to fight over the issue frequently, senior police official (City-1st) Nipun Agarwal said.

An FIR has been lodged under the Dowry Prohibition Act by the victim's parents at Nand Gram police station as the incident took place in Saddiq Nagar village near Raj Nagar Extension area.

After murdering his wife, Kuldeep and his father Moolchand fled the house, Mr Agarwal said.

On Tuesday morning, Kuldeep had an argument with his wife for not fulfilling the demand of getting Rs 50 lakh cash. In a fit of rage, he took out a gun and fired thrice at his wife. The bullets pierced her lower abdomen, stomach, and one in the temple that led her death on the spot, the policeman said.

The neighbours informed the police about the shooting incident and police personnel reached the spot to find Sarika''s body lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately sent the body for a post-mortem. Police teams have been dispatched to arrest the missing father and son.

Kuldeep has already been jailed in a murder case of a businessman from the city. Besides, the accused was booked under the Arms Act and other criminal cases, Mr Agarwal added.