Man Found Dead In Ghaziabad Flat, His Father Alleges Murder: Police

Police said that cash, a mobile phone and some other belongings were also stolen from the house. (FILE)

A 23-year-old man was found dead with his hand slit in a flat in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday. The man was identified as Majid.

His father has complained that Majid, who worked as a welder, was called out of his home by half-a-dozen people and killed.

Police said that cash, a mobile phone and some other belongings were also stolen from the house.

An FIR was registered in the incident and an autopsy conducted. Police said they're probing angles of enmity, monetary dispute and illicit relations.