Stairway Collapses In Ghaziabad Complex, Firefighters Rescue Those Trapped

Some people living in a residential complex in Ghaziabad were trapped inside their homes after a flight of stairs in a building collapsed and hung precariously, cutting off their exit. Eventually, firefighters rescued those trapped, including a dog, from the higher floors.

Around 4.30 am today, a whole flight of stairs in one of the buildings of Green View Apartment in Vasundhara Sector 17 gave way. The flight of stairs collapsed from one end and hung dangerously. Fortunately, no one was using the stairs when it came off in the early hours. Visuals showed firefighters using ladders to rescue those trapped on the higher floors after the stairway collapsed.

These buildings are four-storey residential structures that do not have a lift. Built about two decades back, flats in Green View Apartments cost nearly Rs 1 crore.

Following the stairway collapse, which could have led to a big tragedy, some residents blamed poor construction and negligence in maintaining the buildings. Following the incident, reconstruction of the stairway has begun. The residential complex was built under the Uttar Pradesh government's Awas Vikas Yojana.

Rahul Pal, Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad, said a disaster response team rescued two people and a dog stuck in one of the flats, cut off due to the stairway collapse. "Everyone has been evacuated, there are no casualties," he confirmed.

Inputs by Pintu Tomar