Mob Attack On Police Team In Ghaziabad, Noida Constable Shot Dead

A Noida constable was shot dead by unidentified gunmen when a police team tried to arrest a wanted criminal in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday night. The team from Noida police station, Phase-3, came under attack when trying to catch a notorious criminal, Qadir, in Nahal village of the Masuri police station area of Ghaziabad on Sunday night.

As soon as the police team reached Qadir's residence and began the raid, a crowd assembled there and turned hostile. The attackers threw stones at the police team, followed by indiscriminate firing. Constable Saurabh Singh was seriously injured in the firing and was rushed to the nearby Yashoda Hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

At least two other police personnel also sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. They are out of danger.

After the constable's death, there is a wave of mourning across the police department. Senior officials of the Noida Police Commissionerate have reached the spot and enquired about the developments.

Mussoorie police station has registered a case under 13 sections, including murder, rioting, assault, and the Arms Act.

Qadir is said to already have 24 criminal cases registered against him. He managed to escape during the attack on the police. Police have formed several teams to arrest him and those who helped in his escape. A massive search operation is being conducted in the area.

Police officials said that the accused will be arrested soon and the culprits will be punished severely.